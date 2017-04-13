Disaster execs seek billboard guidelines

To avoid deaths as well as delays in relief and rescue operations in case of a strong earthquake, Metro disaster officials will soon be coming out with guidelines on billboards to ensure that these can withstand major tremors.

During the Metro Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s (MMDRRMC) meeting on Wednesday, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) officer in charge and general manager Tim Orbos said that he saw the need to deal with the possibility of hundreds of billboards collapsing due to a temblor.

These, he pointed out, may cause deaths or widespread damage aside from obstructing major roads, thereby delaying relief and rescue efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the responsibility of regulating billboards was now with the Department of Public Works and Highways, Orbos said the concerned agency would team up to form in the coming weeks a technical working group.

In coordination with local building officials, the group will come out with guidelines, possibly by July, for checking the integrity not only of all billboards but buildings in the metropolis as well.

Asked if this would mean a moratorium on the installation of new billboards, Orbos replied: “If it’s necessary, it’s something to be considered.”

The MMDRRMC meeting was held in the wake of earthquake swarms that rocked Batangas province earlier this month.

Incidentally, the meeting occurred two hours after a 6.0-magnitude quake struck the border of the provinces of Lanao del Sur and Bukidnon.

Renato Solidum, director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), said that on average, the country experienced 20 temblors daily.

As more quake measuring instruments are deployed, more quakes will naturally be recorded, he added.

At the same time, he belied posts circulating on social media that the recent quakes were an indication that the West Valley Fault would be next to move, generating a strong temblor.

“The fault that caused the Batangas quake is not connected to the West Valley Fault. It’s not true that because there have been several earthquakes in Batangas, the West Valley Fault will be moving next,” Solidum said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Phivolcs chief pointed out that because of the many fault systems crossing the country, it was statistically possible that at any given time, quakes would happen one after the other.

The 100-kilometer West Valley Fault traverses Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna.

The fault moves every 400 to 600 years, with its last recorded movement in 1658 or 359 years ago.

Studies show that it can generate a magnitude 7.2 quake which can leave more than 30,000 people dead and another 100,000 injured.

Orbos, who is also the MMDRMMC head, said that since the public had become aware of the dangers of a massive quake, being prepared should now be the focus.

He urged the public to stash “go bags” in their houses or offices as well as designate an area where they could meet up with their loved ones after a disaster.

Orbos said that they would be meeting with the Liga ng mga Barangay next week to prepare a module for guiding barangay officials on ensuring order during a major disaster.