For Muntinlupa city, topless is taboo

Too hot to be wearing a shirt? Don’t even think about being seen topless in public if you live in Muntinlupa City.

The city government recently reminded residents of City Ordinance No. 07-070 or the “antihalf naked ordinance” which prohibits people from going out without shirts in public places.

Under the ordinance to be enforced by policemen and barangay enforcers, first time violators will be fined P500. Second time offenders, on the other hand, face a fine of P1,000 while third time violators will have to pay a hefty penalty of P1,500.

Exempted from the ordinance were activities covered by a special city permit, medical emergencies, indigenous people wearing ethnic clothing, and persons engaged in sports.