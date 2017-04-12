Some Antipolo roads closed for Penitential Walk

Some roads leading to Antipolo will be closed from 6 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday to give way to the annual Penitential Walk in Rizal, the provincial government announced on Wednesday.

According to Dong Malonzo, chief of Rizal Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management office, the following roads will be closed:

Ortigas Avenue Extension, from Cainta Junction to Antipolo

all lanes of Oliveros Street in Antipolo

Cabrera Road from Bosay Resort area to Tikling in Taytay, Rizal

This is to give way to all devotees who will visit the Antipolo Cathedral and other churches in Rizal, Malonzo said.

Malonzo advised motorists coming from Pasig and bound for Cainta, Taytay, Angono down to Jalajala to take the Manggahan Floodway East Bank Road.

Motorists going to Antipolo, meanwhile, are advised to take the Marcos Highway. /atm