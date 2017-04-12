Duterte appoints Tobias Javier as new BI associate commissioner

MANILA — A former provincial board member from Antique has been appointed by President Duterte as associate commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration (BI), Justice Undersecretary Erickson Balmes said on Wednesday.

Tobias Javier replaced lawyer Al Argosino, the President’s “brod” in the Lex Talionis fraternity, who was sacked for allegedly extorting P50 million from gambling tycoon Jack Lam along with former BI assistant commissioner Michael Robles.

Javier took his oath before Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II on Tuesday, Balmes said. SFM