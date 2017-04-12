Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation
  • share this

Duterte appoints Tobias Javier as new BI associate commissioner

By: - Reporter / @MRamosINQ
/ 05:05 PM April 12, 2017
Bureau of Immigration Associate Commissioner Tobias Javier, the former Antique provincial board member (Photo from the LinkedIn page of Mr. Javier)

Bureau of Immigration Associate Commissioner Tobias Javier, the former Antique provincial board member (Photo from the LinkedIn page of Mr. Javier)

MANILA — A former provincial board member from Antique has been appointed by President Duterte as associate commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration (BI), Justice Undersecretary Erickson Balmes said on Wednesday.

Tobias Javier replaced lawyer Al Argosino, the President’s “brod” in the Lex Talionis fraternity, who was sacked for allegedly extorting P50 million from gambling tycoon Jack Lam along with former BI assistant commissioner Michael Robles.

Javier took his oath before Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II on Tuesday, Balmes said.  SFM

ADVERTISEMENT

TAGS: Al Argosino, BI associate commissioner, Bureau of Immigration, Department of Justice, Erickson Balmes, extortion, Government agencies, government appointment, government offices, Jack Lam, Michael Robles, Oathtaking, Philippine Government, Philippine president, resignation, Rodrigo Duterte, Tobias Javier, Vitaliano Aguirre
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved