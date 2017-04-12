Wednesday, April 12, 2017
PDEA files drug raps against 21-year-old woman in Albay

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has filed before the Albay Prosecutors Office a complaint for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act 9165) against a 21-year-old pusher arrested in an entrapment operation last April 6 in Albay.

PDEA Director General Isidro S. Lapeña identified the suspect as Mary Ann Revaño, a resident of Inamnan Pequeño, Guinobatan, Albay.

Revaño was arrested in an entrapment operation during which agents seized from her five transparent plastic sachets of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu, weighing more or less 5.147 grams and worth P25,735. –Geisha Sinahonon /atm

