Caught in the act, ‘motorcycle thief’ killed in Isabela – police

Ilagan City, Isabela (Wikipedia maps)

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela —  A suspected vehicle thief was killed in a shootout with policemen after he allegedly stole a motorcycle, police said.

Felizardo Taguiam Jr., 43, was spotted speeding away with a black motorcycle (bearing plate number BD-17527) owned by Marlon Gabuyo of Alibagu village, early Tuesday (April 11).

A police patrol team gave chase and cornered Taguiam along the national highway in San Juan village where he allegedly fired at policemen at 2:15 a.m.  He was killed when the policemen returned fire.

Taguiam’s remains were identified at the Carbonel funeral parlor by his 33-year-old girlfriend Racquel Baluna of Kasibu town in Nueva Vizcaya province, said Supt. Manuel Bringas, chief of the Isabela police provincial investigation section.

He said Taguiam was facing a murder complaint for the February 20 shooting death of Donald Cabansag also in Alibagu village.  SFM

