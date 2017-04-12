Palace calls for calm, vigilance after Bohol clash

Malacañang on Wednesday allayed the fears of the public after nine people died in the clash between government troops and members of the Abu Sayyaf Group in Bohol.

“The public should have no cause for alarm as the situation is contained and our security forces are in control,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Avella said in a statement. “The government is exerting all efforts to maintain peace and order.”

Five Abu Sayyaf bandits, three soldiers and a policeman were killed in gun battle in the mountain village of Napo, Inabanga town in Bohol.

“The Palace commends the timely action of our military and police that thwarted the evil plans of some armed lawless elements to sow fear and terror in the province of Bohol,” Abella said.

“We also laud the vigilance and cooperation of local communities that led to the rapid deployment of security forces against these bandits,” he added.

The Palace official, who described the killed state forces as “heroes,” assured government aid to their families.

“They are true heroes. We salute their gallantry as we also assure their families that they will be provided all the necessary assistance from the government,” he said.

Abella urged the public to be calm yet vigilant amid terrorism threats in the region.

“We encourage everyone to keep calm but remain alert and vigilant and to report to authorities information on any possible threat to public safety,” he said. IDL