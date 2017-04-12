Magnitude 6 quake jolts Lanao del Sur-Bukidnon area

Residents of Mindanao were roused from their sleep when a magnitude 6 earthquake struck the border area of Lanao del Sur and Bukidnon before dawn Wednesday.

The magnitude 6 temblor struck at 5:21 a.m. at six kilometers southwest of the town of Wao, Lanao del Sur, according to a bulletin of the Philippine Institute of Seismology of Volcanology (Phivolcs).

Magnitude 5.8 was measured in Osias, Bukidnon, by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS listed the areas near the epicenter of the event as Osias, Wao, Cotabato and the towns of Kalilangan and Don Carlos in Bukidnon.

It was felt at Intensity IV in Davao City, Cagayan de Oro City, Cotabato City, and Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental.

Phivolcs expects damage in affected areas.

A municipal councilor in Wao said his house suffered broken windows and cracks in the ceiling. There were also reports of damage in Kalilangan but these have yet to be confirmed.

Phivolcs added that residents should expect aftershocks.

As of 6:30 a.m. the agency measured four aftershocks that ranged from magnitude 3.4 to 4. CBB