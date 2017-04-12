Metro Briefs: Ex-UN personnel loses P2M to burglar in Marikina

Around P2 million worth of jewelry and gadgets were stolen from a retired staff member of the United Nations Development Program in Marikina City on Monday evening. A report sent to Senior Supt. Lorenzo Holanday Jr., Marikina police chief, said a burglar entered the home of Jose Ibarra, 62, formerly of UNDP, and Antonette Angeles in Rancho 4 East Concepcion Dos. The breakin was discovered by their daughter who said the still unidentified man destroyed the grills on their door. Stolen were several pieces of jewelry worth P1.3 million, a camera and other electronic gadgets. —Jodee A. Agoncillo

CCTV footage links man to theft of P370K in Manila

A woman lost over P370,000 worth of jewelry when her neighbor reportedly broke into her apartment in Manila on Monday. Jeanne April Marie Bruneau told the police that she and her mother left their apartment on A. Francisco Street in Malate around 4 p.m. When they returned, the door was open. In a report to the Manila Police District, Malate deputy station commander Chief Insp. Romeo Salvador said that Bruneau lost P374,000 worth of jewelry. A check of the building’s closed-circuit television camera footage showed Edison Pimentel, a neighbor, entering the compound around the time of the burglary. He was arrested in a followup operation although he denied the accusation against him. —Jovic Yee

Man killed, 6 others wounded in Makati shooting

A man was killed while six were wounded, including four children, in a shooting incident in Barangay Rizal, Makati City, on Monday night. Police identified the victim as Christopher Esguerra, 35, a resident of Lopez Jaena Street where the shooting was carried out by three men at 7:30 p.m. Esguerra suffered several gunshot wounds and was declared dead on arrival at Ospital ng Makati. Six people in the vicinity were wounded by stray bullets: Veronica Canlas, 28; Derick Roxas, 18; three girls aged 7, 10 and 11; and a 9-year-old boy. They were also taken to the hospital for treatment. The police have yet to establish the motive for Esguerra’s killing. —Erika Sauler

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lord’s Flock holds 3-day Lenten recollection

The Lord’s Flock Catholic Charismatic Community invites everyone to a 3-Day Lenten Recollection to reflect on the personal meaning of God’s Passion. The sessions will be held on April 12, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Rodriguez; April 13, 9 a.m. to noon with Fr. Jerry Orbos, SVD; and April 15, 9 a.m. to noon with Sis. Techie Rodriguez. The sessions are free of charge and will be held at 5 Catanduanes St. near the corner of West Avenue in Quezon City. For more details, please call 3765780.