Drug suspect, bystander killed, 1 hurt in Cavite shootout

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna — A drug suspect and a bystander were killed, while another bystander was wounded in a shootout between cops and suspected drug dealers in Imus City, Cavite, police said Tuesday.

A report from the Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon (CALABARZON) Police said undercover policemen conducted a buy-bust operation that targeted suspects Rodelio Dig and Allen Consulta around 9 p.m. Monday, along Halang Street in Barangay (village) Poblacion 4A.

But during the operation, the suspects allegedly attempted to resist arrest by engaging the authorities in a gun fight. The police retaliated and killed Dig.

Two bystanders, Charise Miranda and Kevin Fiesta, who only happened to be in the vicinity, were hit by stray bullets. They were brought to a hospital but Fiesta died.

The police arrested Consulta and recovered a .38-gun and three sachets of suspected “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride). SFM