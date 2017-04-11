BI has 341 workers on standby at NAIA to help travelers

New Post

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has 341 personnel on standby to ensure smooth processing of travelers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airpot (NAIA) this coming Holy Week.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said on Tuesday that the 341 immigration employees were detailed at NAIA in case of a huge increase in passengers at the premiere port during the four-day Holy Week break.

“I have directed them to be ready to report to the NAIA, when called, starting on Holy Wednesday until Easter Sunday,” Morente said “I asked them to forego their vacation and instead sacrifice for the benefit of the travelling public.”

Morente observed that many of the immigration officers he had earlier reaasigned to augment the BI’s manpower at the NAIA had complied with his directive. But some officers were reportedly absent, particularly those who were still unpaid for overtime duties.

“I have appealed to them to stay put and focus on their sworn duty as everything is being done to address their financial plight and find a solution to their problem,” Morente said. “I am glad that many of them heeded our appeal for patience, They all deserve to be commended for a job well done. They have been going through a very difficult time and yet they continue to report for duty.”

The 341 reserve employees were in addition to the 150 reassigned at the NAIA

Airlines have advised passengers to be at the airport five hours before their flight. Travelers have been complaining of long queues.

BI is suffering from shortage of personnel after 32 of its officials resigned, while 50 already gave a notice that they will take a six-month leave to look for a new job.

According to BI records, more than 3,000 of its employees have been on leave since Feb. 17.

The xxodus of immigration employees started last January, following President Rodrigo Duterte’s veto of the bureau’s use of express lane fees to pay for the overtime hours of immigration officers and contractual employees.

He directed the BI to remit the fees instead to the national treasury as part of its income. –With a report from with Geisha Sinahonon /atm