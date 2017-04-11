De Lima: ‘I forgive the Judases in my life’

Detained Senator Leila de Lima said she has already forgiven the “Judases” in her life, including her former driver and lover, Ronnie Dayan, who has turned against her.

“I forgive them. I forgive all those who have injured me by lying and falsely testifying against me—the convicts and others like Ronnie Dayan, Joenel Sanchez & Raffy Ragos, the Judases in my life,” De Lima said in a handwritten note dated April 10.

Sanchez was De Lima’s aide while Ragos was Bureau of Corrections officer-in-charge and is now deputy director of the National Bureau of Investigation.

Dayan, Sanchez, and Ragos all testified at the House of Representatives’ investigation on alleged proliferation of illegal drugs inside the New Bilibid Prison while de Lima was still the Justice Secretary

“I know that they went thru their own calvary. They have been subjected to various forms of pressure and machinations in order to pin me down. Several others identified with me were similarly accessed and pressured but are apparently made of sterner stuff than those who succumbed,” she said.

De Lima believes her accusers were also victims like her. “Kaya pinapatawad ko na sila (That’s why I forgive them),” she said.

“In forgiveness, I find peace, inner peace. In forgiveness, I become stronger while my tormentors—those who coached, coerced and induced the false witnesses—become weaker.”

“I commend these sinners to God almighty and offer them mercy,” the senator said.

Despite her repeated denial of any drug links, De Lima has been charged and detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center. IDL/rga