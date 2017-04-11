Robredo ‘needs to reach out to more Filipinos’ after survey dip

MANILA — The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo acknowledged the “continuing challenge” for her to do better as her satisfaction rating dropped 11 percentage points in the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

Robredo’s spokesperson Georgina Hernandez did not directly address the decline in the Vice President’s rating for April, but said the results were a reminder that she needed to reach out to more Filipinos.

“These results are a steady reminder that there are more families and communities to reach out to. We take every survey as a continuing challenge to do better and make a bigger difference in the lives of the marginalized.” Hernandez said in a statement.

She said Robredo remained grateful for the trust given to her by Filipinos

“We are grateful for the continued trust of our fellow Filipinos in the recent SWS satisfaction ratings. The support of the majority is an encouragement to Vice President Leni Robredo, who is working with communities and partners to address poverty around the country,” Hernandez said.

The survey was conducted from March 25 to 28, days after Robredo faced threats of impeachment following a controversial video message she gave to a United Nations side meeting, in which she strongly criticized the government’s war on drugs.

In spite of the drop, Robredo’s rating was still considered “moderate” at plus 26, down from the “good” plus 37 rating she received in December.

Fifty-three percent of respondents were satisfied with Robredo’s performance, 27 percent were dissatisfied, while 19 percent were undecided, according to SWS.

Some 1,200 adult respondents were interviewed for the survey, which had an error margin of plus or minus 3 percent. SFM