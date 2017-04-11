Imee Marcos says Bongbong ‘dying to work’ again in gov’t

Former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos is “dying to work” again in government, his sister Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos has said.

The older Marcos issued the statement in an interview in Davao City on Monday before leaving for the Middle East as part of President Rodrigo Duterte’s delegation to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar.

Asked if she had ever talked to Duterte about the possibility of his brother being the next interior secretary, Marcos did not categorically answer the question.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Bongbong looms over vacant DILG post

“Si Bongbong is jobless. He’s dying to work. Bored to death na. Hindi siya sanay na wala masyadong ginagawa pero ‘yun nga tinututukan niya ‘yung protest niya (He’s not used to not doing that much, but he’s also focusing on his electoral protest),” she said.

The former senator, who lost to Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo in the May 2016 elections, has a pending electoral protest against the vice president before the Supreme Court, which is sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET).

The governor lamented the slow progress of her brother’s electoral protest.

“Ang bagal bagal naman talagang umusad kaya I think he’s looking for a job sa totoo lang but of course I don’t think he wants to jeopardize his protest,” she said.

(The case is moving really slowly, that’s why I think he’s looking for a job, but of course I don’t think he wants to jeopardize his protest.)

READ: Duterte: Bongbong Marcos could be our new VP

Marcos said her brother would be “very willing” to help the government if given the chance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My poor brother is jobless kaya type na type niya magtrabaho. ‘Di siya sanay na wala siyang ginagawa. So full support naman siya kay Presidente. So kung may maitutulong siya I’m sure he’d be very willing to do so dahil ang bagal nga nagprotesta niya eh,” she said.

(He really wants to work. He’s not used to being idle. And he’s also very supportive of the President. So if he may be of help, I’m sure he’d be very willing to do so because his protest is moving really slowly.) IDL/rga