Koko says PH now experiencing ‘rebirth and renewal’ under Duterte

Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III called on Filipinos on Tuesday to unite as the nation goes through the process of “rebirth” and “renewal” under the leadership of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“On behalf of the Senate, allow me to join the whole nation as we observe the annual Lenten season and look forward to Easter Sunday that symbolizes rebirth and renewal for the Christian world,” Pimentel said in his Easter message.

“Our nation is now engaged in the same process of rebirth and renewal under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte,” he said.

Pimentel and Duterte are president and chairman, respectively, of the ruling PDP-Laban.

Amid continued criticisms from various sectors here and abroad, the Senate leader defended the government’s war on drugs, crime and corruption as well as its economic and social reform agenda.

“The campaign against drugs, crime and corruption seeks to do away with the evils that hinder our march towards redemption and progress, while our 10-point economic and social reform agenda and proposed shift to a federal system of government are aimed at building a new future for our people and our nation as a whole,” Pimentel said.

“Let this Easter be an opportune occasion for us to unite in solidarity behind our shared aspirations for peace, freedom, justice and a better quality of life for all e aimed at building a new future for our people and our nation as a whole,” he added. IDL

