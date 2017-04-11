Sorsogon board member shot dead

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay — A board member of the first district of Sorsogon was shot dead in Sorsogon City on Tuesday morning.

Senior Superintendent Ronaldo Cabral, Sorsogon provincial police director, said the victim, Pedro Alindogan Ravanilla, 64, a resident of Barangay (village) Pangpang, Sorsogon City, was shot in front of Roda Building along the Maharlika Highway, also in Barangay Pangpang, around 8:50 a.m.

“The victim was fixing his establishment together with his foreman Honorio Deniega when suddenly an unidentified gunman from behind of the victim drew a short firearm and shot him three times,” he said.

The killer boarded a motorcycle and, together with his driver, fled to the diversion road.

Police have started their investigation. SFM/rga