Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Regions
Sorsogon board member shot dead

- Correspondent
/ 11:17 AM April 11, 2017
Sorsogon City, Sorsogon (Google maps)

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay — A board member of the first district of Sorsogon was shot dead in Sorsogon City on Tuesday morning.

Senior Superintendent Ronaldo Cabral, Sorsogon provincial police director, said the victim, Pedro Alindogan Ravanilla, 64, a resident of Barangay (village) Pangpang, Sorsogon City, was shot in front of Roda Building along the Maharlika Highway, also in Barangay Pangpang, around 8:50 a.m.

“The victim was fixing his establishment together with his foreman Honorio Deniega when suddenly an unidentified gunman from behind of the victim drew a short firearm and shot him three times,” he said.

The killer boarded a motorcycle and, together with his driver, fled to the diversion road.

Police have started their investigation.  SFM/rga

TAGS: attacks on local officials, Crime, motorcycle-riding criminals, Murder, Pedro Alindogan Ravanilla, police investigation, provincial board member, Ronaldo Cabral, Shooting, slain local officials, Sorsogon, Sorsogon City, Sorsogon Provincial Police
