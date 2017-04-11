Robredo’s net satisfaction rating falls by 11 points — SWS

Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo’s net satisfaction rating for the first quarter of 2017 saw an 11-point drop, according to the latest survey by Social Weather Stations.

Robredo suffered the biggest fall in satisfaction among top government officials in the survey.

The survey, conducted from March 25 to 28, showed that Robredo got a “moderate” +26 net satisfaction rating, one grade down from the “good” +37 she received in December last year.

Fifty-three percent of respondents said they were satisfied with Robredo’s performance, 27 percent were dissatisfied and 19 percent were undecided.

SWS classifies net satisfaction ratings of +70 and above as “excellent”; +50 to +69 as “very good”; +30 to +49 as “good”; +10 to +29 as “moderate”; +9 to -9 as “neutral”; -10 to -29 as “poor”; -30 to -49 as “bad”; -50 to -69 as “very bad”; and -70 and below as “execrable.”

Robredo is facing impeachment threats from allies of President Rodrigo Duterte for supposedly “betraying public trust” after her heavily criticized video message to the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs on the administration’s war on drugs. Last week, the President’s supporters also staged a rally in Luneta calling for Robredo’s ouster or resignation.

The same survey also showed that Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III’s net satisfaction rating slipped by a point from the “moderate” +30 in December to a “good” +29 in March. Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno’s rating also dipped by two points from a moderate +16 to +14.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez posted a 2-point increase in his satisfaction rating from a moderate +10 in December to +12 in the past quarter.

The survey, conducted among 1,200 adult respondents, had a ±3% sampling error margin. It was first published by Businessworld. CBB