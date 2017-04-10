Gina Lopez apologizes for cursing at reporter

Environment Secretary Gina Lopez has issued a public apology for cursing at a reporter during an ambush interview last week.

In a statement on Monday, four days after she had called BusinessWorld reporter Janina Lim “just a f***ing employee” and accused her of having “no heart for the poor,” Lopez apologized “deeply” to Lim and “to everyone [the incident] might have hurt.”

“I do acknowledge that in my effort to impart my perspective, I was inordinately judgmental. Everyone has the right to be what they are. I have no right to put them down for whatever,” Lopez said.

Lopez made the incendiary remark when Lim and another reporter, James Galvez of Manila Times, caught her in an ambush interview at the DENR central office on Thursday. Based on a video recording of the interview posted on Interaksyon.com, the reporters were simply asking Lopez about a new policy requiring suspended mine firms to put up a multimillion trust fund for farmers before the firms can clear their nickel ore stockpiles.

Lopez had earlier admitted she “had an issue” with the reporters, accusing them of “having their minds set” already when asking questions.

Lopez said the incident was “in no way…a judgement on Business World or the media or journalists.”

“I am favor of questioning. It is healthy. That is how we move forward. It is when questioning comes from an already closed mind that is counter-productive,” Lopez said.

“I have much sincere affection and respect for economists, journalists and the press. And I urge you to keep the light shining brightly for our country,” Lopez said, adding she held “everyone in high regard.” JE