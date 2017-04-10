US travel ban won’t hurt Bohol tourism – provincial exec

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol- The travel ban issued by the United States government against the Philippines is not expected to make a dent in Bohol’s tourism industry.

“We don’t have much American tourists here in Bohol so the travel ban somehow does not affect us,” said Tootsie Escobia, provincial information officer.

He said most of the tourists coming to Bohol are locals and Asians.

The United States Embassy in Manila on Saturday warned Americans in the Philippines to be careful in traveling to Central Visayas, citing “unsubstantiated yet credible information” that terrorist groups might try to conduct kidnappings in the region, particularly in Cebu and Bohol provinces.

In Panglao, hotels and resorts were fully booked through the Holy Week, with reservations done as early as last January.

“There are no cancellations so far as of today, the guests are enjoying [their stay] here,” said Anthony Ceniza, supervisor of Dumaluan Beach Resort II in Barangay Bolod, Panglao town.

He said that during the Holy Week, their guests are comprised of 80 percent Europeans and 20 percent locals.

He said most of their guests were from Russia, Germany and France.

The Alona Tropical Beach Resort in Barangay Tawala was also fully-booked.

According to its operation manager, Rico Guigue, 60 percent of their guests were Filipinos while the rest were foreigners who made advance booking in February.

“It’s business as usual,” said Guigue.

Tour activities and bookings have remained unaffected amid the travel warning.

“There were no tour packages canceled by our guests. It is business as usual here,” said Lande Lawangon, a tour operator.

Bohol is one of the provincial hosts of the economic affairs meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean). More than 200 delegates will be in the province on April 18-22 for the various meetings.