Bato orders probe into killing of son of OFW

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa has ordered an investigation into the killing of a 19-year-old son of an overseas Filipino worker who was killed in Navotas after he was tagged as a drug peddler.

Dela Rosa said he ordered Northern Police District Director Senior Supt. Roberto Fajardo to investigate the murder of Raymart Siapo, a person with disability, on March 29.

“I have instructed the District Director [of the] Northern Police District to solve that case because that’s murder,” Dela Rosa said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A neighbor allegedly told barangay officials that Siapo was a marijuana peddler in Barangay NBBs, Navotas after they had a fight on March 28.

The following night, 14 men barged into Siapo’s house and shot him dead.

“Somebody reported to the barangay, not the police, that (Siapo) was a pusher,” Dela Rosa said.

“That’s what they suspect as the source of the boy’s misfortune. Whether it’s true or not, still it’s murder,” he added.