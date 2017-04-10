Monday, April 10, 2017
Bato orders probe into killing of son of OFW

LAST GOODBYE Luzviminda Siapo, mother of Raymart, bids her son farewell at the funeral mass celebrated by Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David at the Church of Sta. Clara in Malabon on Sunday. —RAFFY LERMA

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa has ordered an investigation into the killing of a 19-year-old son of an overseas Filipino worker who was killed in Navotas after he was tagged as a drug peddler.

Dela Rosa said he ordered Northern Police District Director Senior Supt. Roberto Fajardo to investigate the murder of Raymart Siapo, a person with disability, on March 29.

“I have instructed the District Director [of the] Northern Police District  to solve that case because that’s murder,” Dela Rosa said.

A neighbor allegedly told barangay officials that Siapo was a marijuana peddler in Barangay NBBs, Navotas after they had a fight on March 28.

The following night, 14 men barged into Siapo’s house and shot him dead.

“Somebody reported to the barangay, not the police, that (Siapo) was a pusher,” Dela Rosa said.

“That’s what they suspect as the source of the boy’s misfortune. Whether it’s true or not, still it’s murder,” he added.

