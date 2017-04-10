Holy Wednesday a non-working holiday for Manila gov’t workers

Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada has declared Holy Wednesday, April 12, a non-working holiday for the city’s government employees.

“Honorable Mayor Joseph Ejercito Estrada has declared 12 April 2017, Holy Wednesday, as a non-working day in the City Government of Manila,” said City Administrator Ericson Alcovendaz in a memorandum on Monday.

Estrada said the additional holiday would give city personnel ample time to prepare for the Holy Week exodus.

Maundy Thursday, April 13, and Good Friday, April 14 are regular holidays in the Philippines, while Black Saturday, April 15, is a special nonworking holiday. JE/rga