LOOK: Duterte’s message to Filipinos for Holy Week

Just before Filipinos go on vacation for the Holy Week, President Rodrigo Duterte released his message calling for people to follow the example of Jesus Christ.

Duterte, addressing the predominantly Catholic nation, said the “Season of Lent is an occasion to reflect on the death of our Lord Jesus Christ at Calvary.”

He said Christ’s life “is a testament to the power of selfless service and humility in the face of various trials.”

“Amidst uncertainties and difficulties, the way of the cross is our firm assurance that goodness and truth will always prevail,” the President said in his message.

He also wished that “the virtues of kindness and benevolence that Christ exemplified serve as our inspiration to aid in the plight of our less fortunate fellowmen.

“Let the story of crucifixion challenge us to remain persevering in our struggle for a better life and a stronger society,” he said.