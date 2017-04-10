‘Very good’ net satisfaction rating ‘inspires’ Duterte — Palace

He may not be survey-conscious but President Rodrigo Duterte draws inspiration from his high ratings, such as the results of the latest Social Weather Stations survey, the Palace said.

READ: Duterte keeps very good satisfaction rating — SWS

In the March 25 to 28 survey, Duterte received a “very good” net satisfaction rating of +63, the same as December last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Although surveys are not his priority, it inspires the Chief Executive and the national leadership to continue its top agenda of ridding Philippine society of drugs, criminality, and corruption, or building a trustworthy government; prosperity for all; and peace within our borders,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“We value this public trust, and will continue to work hard to serve the best interests of the people – and fulfill the vision of a nation worthy of the Filipino people,” he said.

According to the survey, which involved face-to-face interviews with 1,200 people, 75 percent of respondents expressed satisfaction with Duterte’s performance as president. Twelve percent were undecided while 12 percent were dissatisfied, resulting in a net satisfaction rating of +63.

He received the highest net satisfaction rating from Mindanao with +87, followed by the National Capital Region with +64. Close behind is the Visayas with +62. Duterte received the lowest rating from the Balance of Luzon with +51. CBB