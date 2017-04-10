Bato confirms terror threats in Central Visayas, calls for calm

Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Monday confirmed the existence of terrorist threats in the Central Visayas, following an advisory from the United States Embassy in Manila warning Americans against traveling to the region due to supposed kidnapping dangers.

In a press conference in Camp Crame, Dela Rosa said the information came from the regional director of the Police Regional Office-7. The PNP chief, however, said he had yet to receive concrete details of the threats.

“Yes, meron tayong mga preparation for that. I was briefed by the RD of PRO-7 na meron nga silang na-monitor na ganoon. Meron namang kaukulan na aksyon na ginawa ang RD ng PRO 7 para ma-thwart itong mga ito,” Dela Rosa told reporters.

“Suffice to say that we have monitored and we are ready to face the threats. ‘Yung details, mamaya. Generic ‘yung sinabi sa akin ng RD, kunin ko pa ‘yung detalye natin mamaya,” he added.

The US Embassy in Manila on Sunday warned its citizens to be careful in going to Central Visayas, citing “unsubstaintiated yet credible information” that terrorist groups may attempt to conduct abductions there.

“Extremists have targeted sporting events, theaters, markets, mass transportation systems—including airlines, and other public venues where large crowds gather … US citizens should be mindful of the importance of taking preventative measures to ensure their safety and security,” the Embassy said.

But Dela Rosa assured tourists that they had nothing to worry about as the PNP was on top of the situation.

“Ang payo ko sa kanila, huwag silang pumunta sa ruta na suki Abu Sayyaf, sa boundary ng Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia. May ruta diyan na suki ng Abu Sayyaf na kidnapan. Other than that, okay kayo,” he said. “Huwag kayong matakot. I am giving assurance to the people that ‘yung ating mga pulis sa Central Visayas ay ready.” CBB/rga