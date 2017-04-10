Labor dep’t issues list of top 10 paying jobs

Looking for employment? Aim for the 10 highest-paying jobs in the country.

The Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) has advised job seekers to be armed with updated labor market information to

guide them in choosing their careers.

Dole’s advice came in time with the release by the Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) of its new magazine featuring a list of the 10 highest-paying jobs available in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BLE’s Labor Market Trends issue for March featured occupations with the highest salaries based on results of the 2014 Occupation Wages Survey.

These jobs are in air transport; architecture and engineering; animated film and cartoon production; manufacture of refined petroleum products; mining of metal ores; insurance, reinsurance, and pension funds and telecommunications.

Pilot, engineer

A job as aircraft pilot, navigator or flight engineer could pay up to P156,823 a month.

A geological engineer could earn up to P101,471 a month.

A graphic designer involved in animation and cartoon production could earn up to P99,658 a month.

An art director could earn an average monthly salary of P76,612.

In fifth place are industrial machinery mechanics and fitters with an average monthly salary of P76,550, followed by geologists in the field of mining who are paid up to P71,849 per month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Statisticians

Insurance, reinsurance and pension fund statisticians earn up to P56,759 while crushing, grinding and chemical-mixing machinery operators are paid P49,646.

Communications service supervisors earn P48,270 a month.

In 10th place are production supervisors and general foremen, who earn up to P47,521 a month.