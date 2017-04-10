PNP warns banks on ‘Daga-Daga gang’

Be on the lookout for “new neighbors” this time of year, the Philippine National Police reminds banks, pawnshops and money remittance centers.

It’s usually right before a long vacation, like Holy Week when members of “Daga-Daga Gang” or “Acetylene Gang” move near pawnshops and banks so they could start burrowing their way into the vaults and get the cash, according to the PNP.

“Their favorite targets are jewelry shops, banks, pawnshops, and money lending and remittance centers,” said the PNP spokesperson, Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos.

“The people in these establishments should check those around them as early as now,” Carlos said.

“Has someone moved in recently? Are there new faces around? Check also your drainage system. Do a 360-degree inspection of your establishment because it is during these long weekend (vacations) that these tunnel rats do their digging,” he added.

Carlos said local police mobile units and police foot patrols would do their rounds to check if these establishments had been broken into by the Daga-Daga Gang.

“We will do this especially from Holy Wednesday until Easter Sunday. We will also deploy them in the villages and subdivisions to check on the houses,” he said.