Gina Lopez’s fitness to head DENR questioned

A consumers’ group has questioned the capacity of Environment Secretary Gina Lopez to lead the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) following her outbursts against journalists covering DENR, her directive to put up a mining trust fund and her tiff with DENR officials and employees.

RJ Javellana, president of United Filipino Consumers and Commuters, told a media forum that these incidents had exposed Lopez’s true character or lack of it which raised questions on her fitness to be at the helm of the DENR.

Javellana noted that Lopez had made several controversial decisions, including the appointments of Philip Camara and Leo Jasareno as undersecretaries when these have been questioned and rejected.

He added that issue on the two officials was causing demoralization at DENR.

On Friday, DENR employees protested Lopez’s planned transfer of two Human Resources officials blamed for the Civil Service Commission’s rejection of Camara’s appointment.

Lopez’s order for P2 million trust fund per hectare of “disturbed land” on top of the rehabilitation fund imposed by law drew flak from mining firms, saying it’s illegal and redundant.

She also drew condemnation from media after she told a BusinessWorld reporter “You’re just a f*cking employee,” when asked about the trust fund in an interview.

The National Press Club has condemned Lopez’s remarks, saying it was “unbecoming of a public official.”

But Lopez downplayed the incident. “I feel the whole thing has been blown way out of proportion.” — WITH A REPORT FROM JAYMEE T. GAMIL