US Embassy warns vs travel to Central Visayas

The United States Embassy in Manila on Sunday warned Americans to be careful in traveling to Central Visayas, citing “unsubstantiated yet credible information” that terrorist groups may attempt to conduct kidnappings there.

“Avoid large crowds and gatherings and remain vigilant at all times,” the advisory on the Embassy’s website said.

The embassy also reminded US citizens that its most recent “worldwide caution,” issued on March 7, indicated that there was an ongoing threat of terrorist actions and violence against US citizens and interests abroad, including the Philippines.

“Extremists have targeted sporting events, theaters, markets, mass transportation systems—including airlines, and other public venues where large crowds gather … US citizens should be mindful of the importance of taking preventative measures to ensure their safety and security,” the Embassy said. —JEROME ANING