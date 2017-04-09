Sunday, April 9, 2017
Regions
2 inmates bolt Bago City jail ‘using a ladder’

Cops now hunting down carnapping, illegal gun possession suspects
By: - Correspondent / @carlagomezINQ
/ 10:15 PM April 09, 2017
Bago City, Negros Occidental (Google maps)

BACOLOD CITY — Policemen are hunting down two inmates who escaped from Negros Occidental District Jail in Bago City, Negros Occidental on Sunday.

The escapees were identified as Ramon Buenaventura, detained for carnapping cases; and Verclito Capulong, detained for illegal possession of firearms.

Chief Inspector Ruth Estales, NODJ warden, said the two were found missing during the head count of inmates on Sunday.

They were believed to have used a ladder over the gate to escape, said Buenaventura.  SFM

