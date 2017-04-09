Barangay chief abducted by NPA rebels in North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY — About 50 heavily armed New People’s Army rebels abducted a barangay (village) chairman in Magpet, North Cotabato, on Sunday, police said.

Supt. Romeo Galgo Jr. , spokesperson of the provincial police command, identified the victim as Michael Lingaro, barangay (village) chairman of Mahungcog in Magpet.

Galgo said the rebels arrived at the village around 9 a.m. and ordered the male residents to come out of their homes.

After identifying Lingaro, the rebels left with the victim. SFM