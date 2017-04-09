Sunday, April 9, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

Barangay chief abducted by NPA rebels in North Cotabato

/ 06:54 PM April 09, 2017
Magpet, North Cotabato (Google maps)

Magpet, North Cotabato (Google maps)

COTABATO CITY — About 50 heavily armed New People’s Army rebels abducted a barangay (village) chairman in Magpet, North Cotabato, on Sunday, police said.

Supt. Romeo Galgo Jr. , spokesperson of the provincial police command, identified the victim as Michael Lingaro, barangay (village) chairman of Mahungcog in Magpet.

Galgo said the rebels arrived at the village around 9 a.m. and ordered the male residents to come out of their homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

After identifying Lingaro, the rebels left with the victim.  SFM

TAGS: Abduction, barangay chairman, Communist Guerillas, communist rebels, Crime, Kidnapping, Local authorities, Local officials, Magpet, Magpet municipality, Michael Lingaro, New People's Army, North Cotabato, North Cotabato Provincial Police, police investigation, Romeo Galgo Jr.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved