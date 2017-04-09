Duterte: Expedite release of P6-B pension for war veterans

President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday ordered two government agencies to expedite the early release of the P6-billion retirement pension for war veterans.

Duterte made the directive in his speech during the 75th commemoration rites for the Day of Valor (Araw ng Kagitingan) in Mt. Samat in Bataan, site of the Death March. The order covers pension credentials for retirees of the Armed Forces of the Philippines for fiscal years 2008 to 2013 worth P6.421 billion.

“I am directing the Department of Budget and Management and the Department of National Defense to expedite the early release of the AFP’s retirees pension credentials for fiscal years 2008 to 2013, in the amount of P6,421,000,” Duterte said.

“We owe nothing less than this solemn pledge for all those who sacrificed the most for our country’s freedom. Our veterans went through one of the darkest chapters in world history for the benefit of our generation and generations after us,” he added.

The President also praised the war veterans for their service to the country and assured their families that the government would prioritize their entitlements, saying “they deserve a better life.”

“No matter what we do, we can never do enough to repay you. But I would like you to know that your government is doing much, much more. Our surviving veterans have suffered much. They should not suffer more. In the twilight of their years, they deserve a better life,” he said.

“These entitlements do not compare to the sacrifices you have made, but we want you to know, our nation, our people, are grateful to you for what you have done, and we will do better,” Duterte added./rga