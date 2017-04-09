Palace: May Holy Week be time of spiritual renewal for Filipinos

Malacañang on Palm Sunday extended its Lenten message to Filipinos, saying it was hoping that the forthcoming Holy Week would be a time for spiritual renewal.

“Lent is the Christian retelling of the human themes of sacrifice, love, and hope. Catholic Filipinos, along with Evangelical and Protestant churches, solemnly commemorate the Lord’s Passion and Resurrection with families, loved ones and local communities,” said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a statement.

“May it be a time of spiritual renewal to strengthen genuine love and deep compassion for fellow Filipinos; and lead us to renew our unjust social structures – so that many who have been deprived of their dreams can lead rewarding and productive lives. A quiet and renewing week for all,” Abella added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Palm Sunday marks the start of the Holy Week, which commemorates the passion and death of Jesus Christ.

In the predominantly Catholic Philippines, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Black Saturday are national holidays. JE/rga

RELATED VIDEO