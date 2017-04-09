Sunday, April 9, 2017
Palace: May Holy Week be time of spiritual renewal for Filipinos

/ 02:55 PM April 09, 2017
Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella clarifies, in a press briefing in Malacañang on March 31, 2017, that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte's criticism against the two media outfits was not an attack on the Philippine media but rather a call for fairness in reporting news about his administration. ROBINSON NIÑAL JR./Presidential Photo

Malacañang on Palm Sunday extended its Lenten message to Filipinos, saying it was hoping that the forthcoming Holy Week would be a time for spiritual renewal.

“Lent is the Christian retelling of the human themes of sacrifice, love, and hope. Catholic Filipinos, along with Evangelical and Protestant churches, solemnly commemorate the Lord’s Passion and Resurrection with families, loved ones and local communities,” said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a statement.

“May it be a time of spiritual renewal to strengthen genuine love and deep compassion for fellow Filipinos; and lead us to renew our unjust social structures – so that many who have been deprived of their dreams can lead rewarding and productive lives. A quiet and renewing week for all,” Abella added.

Palm Sunday marks the start of the Holy Week, which commemorates the passion and death of Jesus Christ.

In the predominantly Catholic Philippines, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Black Saturday are national holidays. JE/rga

