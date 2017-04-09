Sunday, April 9, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

Cop killed by hostage taker in Ecija

/ 02:27 PM April 09, 2017
Rizal municipality, Nueva Ecija (Google maps)

Rizal municipality, Nueva Ecija (Google maps)

RIZAL, Nueva Ecija — A police officer who responded to a hostage-taking situation on Saturday night (April 8) was killed by the hostage taker at a house in Del Pilar village.

PO3 Hernando Largo, 47, who was assigned to the Rizal police station, was visiting a friend when he heard gunshots and rushed to a house where suspect Roel Jacob had been holding his wife’s relatives at gunpoint.

Largo tried to enter the back door of the house of 67-year-old widow Dely Fabros, but Jacob shot him at 8:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacob, a 37-year-old truck driver, managed to escape and is the subject of a police manhunt.

Largo was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital.  SFM/rga

TAGS: attack on a policeman, Barangay Del Pilar, Crime, crime suspects at large, Dely Fabros, Hernando Lagro, Homicide, Hostage taking, Nueva Ecija, PO3 Hernando Lagro, policeman killed in action, policeman killed on duty, Rizal Municipal Police, Rizal municipality, Rizal Police Station, Roel Jacob, Shooting
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved