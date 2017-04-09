Monday, April 10, 2017
2 top drug suspects killed in shootout with cops in Iloilo

/ 01:17 PM April 09, 2017
One of two drug suspects lies dead following a shootout with cops in Zarraga, Iloilo on April 8, 2017 during a drug buy-bust. (Photo courtesy of RMN Iloilo)

ILOILO CITY — Two drug suspects tagged as “high value targets” were killed in what police claimed was a shootout in Zarraga town, Iloilo, on Saturday.

Charles Lubao, of Roxas City, was killed on the spot while his companion, Billy Juanico, died in the hospital.

Police identified Lubao as a “notorious” drug personality operating in Capiz as well as the province’s capital city of Roxas.

Senior Supt. Samuel Nacion, Capiz police director, recalled that the two first engaged the police in a firefight in Capiz last April 3 where a policeman was wounded in the foot.

Lubao and Juanico evaded arrest then but their companion Manuel Roxas, 41, was arrested.

Five days later, Iloilo policemen held a buy bust operation against the two in Barangay Tuburan, Zarraga, Iloilo past noon of April 8.

When they realized it was a sting operation, the two engaged the police in a shootout.

“Lubao fired at our operatives after learning that he was transacting with the police operative,” said Senior Insp. Jason Pancha, team leader of the Provincial Drugs Enforcement Unit.

Recovered from Lubao were 19 sachets of suspected shabu and a homemade firearm.

Juanico fell on the ground, still holding a hand grenade.  SFM/rga

