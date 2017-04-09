Faces of the News: Ismael Sueno

Corruption allegations against the interior secretary spread like wildfire and quickly reached the ears of President Duterte.

By the time he turned up at last Monday’s Cabinet meeting, it was too late.

Right then and there the President fired him before shocked colleagues, citing loss of trust and confidence.

Sueno had allegedly approved the payment of Rosenbauer firetrucks deal despite a legal opinion against it in light of a pending case in the Supreme Court.

Mr. Duterte flared up when Sueno claimed he was unaware of the opinion.

A refreshed Sueno, appearing before department employees on Thursday, believed the President was misinformed, but accepted his fate as a “willing victim.”

Mr. Duterte insisted he knew what he was doing. Meantime, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. loomed as his replacement.