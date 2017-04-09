Sunday, April 9, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Headlines
  • share this

Faces of the News: Ismael Sueno

/ 01:11 AM April 09, 2017
Illustration by Rene Elevera

Illustration by Rene Elevera

Corruption allegations against the interior secretary spread like wildfire and quickly reached the ears of President Duterte.

By the time he turned up at last Monday’s Cabinet meeting, it was too late.

Right then and there the President fired him before shocked colleagues, citing loss of trust and confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sueno had allegedly approved the payment of  Rosenbauer firetrucks deal despite a legal opinion against it in light of a pending case in the Supreme Court.

Mr. Duterte flared up when Sueno claimed he was unaware of the opinion.

A refreshed Sueno, appearing before department employees on Thursday, believed the President was misinformed, but accepted his fate as a “willing victim.”

Mr. Duterte insisted he knew what he was doing. Meantime, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. loomed as his replacement.

TAGS: Faces of the News, Ismael Sueno
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved