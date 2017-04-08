Cops find bodies of 4 men shot to death in Imus

SAN PEDRO CITY – Four men were killed in a shooting incident early Saturday in Imus City in Cavite province on Saturday.

In a text message, Supt. Janet Arinabo, spokesperson of the Cavite Provincial Police Office, said the slain victims were still unidentified by the police as of Saturday afternoon. The shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. in Mary Cris Homes in Barangay Malagasang 2-G.

The victims were all said to be between 25 to 35 years old and with tattooes on their bodies. One of them bore a tattoo in his belly that read “Edward.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a phone interview, PO2 Roy Vincent Reyes, the case investigator, said it seemed nobody was awake to have witnessed the shooting.

Police officers found the bodies, with several ammunition slugs, and three motorcycles, which they believed belonged to the victims.

“We stayed on the scene until around 7 a.m. for the processing but none of the family members has come forward to identify (the bodies),” Reyes said. /atm