Red tide strikes waters in western Pangasinan

DAGUPAN CITY—The waters of the coastal towns Bolinao and Anda in Pangasinan province have tested positive for red tide, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources announced here on Friday.

Citing laboratory results in an April 7 advisory, the BFAR said shellfish gathered from the coastal towns were contaminated with Paralytic Shellfish Poison(PSP) beyond the regulatory limit.

The BFAR said all types of shellfish and Acetes sp. (alamang) gathered from red tide-hit areas were not fit for consumption.

The other coastal areas where marine life tested positive for PSP are Daula and Tagbilaran City in Bohol and Milagros in Masbate, according to the advisory issued by BFAR Director Eduardo Gongona.

BFAR says fish, crabs, squids and shrimps are safe for eating provided they were fresh and washed thoroughly, and their internal organs, such as gills and intestines, are removed before cooking.