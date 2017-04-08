Schools announce suspension due to subsequent earthquakes

Some schools declared suspension of classes after subsequent earthquakes were recorded in Batangas and felt in neighboring provinces and Metro Manila on Saturday afternoon.

READ: 3 magnitude-5 earthquakes rattle Luzon

Effective 3:30 p.m., De La Salle University suspended its classes in all levels as well as office work at the Taft, Makati, and BGC campuses. Access to these campuses is constrained until further notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Santo Tomas also suspended classes as of 3:50 p.m.

Far Eastern University followed, suspending classes in its Manila and Makati campuses and FEU Tech. IDL