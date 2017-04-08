Saturday, April 8, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation
  • share this

3 magnitude-5 earthquakes rattle Luzon

/ 03:21 PM April 08, 2017
earthquake.usgs.gov

earthquake.usgs.gov

(Updated, 4:09 p.m.) Subsequent earthquakes were felt in parts of Luzon on Saturday afternoon.

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake east northeast of Mabini, Batangas was felt in neighboring provinces and as far as Metro Manila shortly after 3 p.m. It was followed closely by a 5.9-magnitude quake south southwest of Tanauan, Batangas, and then by a 5.0-magnitude quake west northwest of Taysan, Batangas, the United States Geological Services (USGS) said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) pegged the Mabini, Batangas at magnitude 5.6 with a depth of 4 kilometers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs said.

Inquirer staff reported they felt a shaking of the ground in Sta. Mesa, Manila, Sto. Tomas, Batangas, Subic Bay, Zambales, Makati City and Mandaluyong City.

ADVERTISEMENT

TAGS: Earthquake, Luzon, Philippines
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved