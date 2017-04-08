3 magnitude-5 earthquakes rattle Luzon

(Updated, 4:09 p.m.) Subsequent earthquakes were felt in parts of Luzon on Saturday afternoon.

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake east northeast of Mabini, Batangas was felt in neighboring provinces and as far as Metro Manila shortly after 3 p.m. It was followed closely by a 5.9-magnitude quake south southwest of Tanauan, Batangas, and then by a 5.0-magnitude quake west northwest of Taysan, Batangas, the United States Geological Services (USGS) said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) pegged the Mabini, Batangas at magnitude 5.6 with a depth of 4 kilometers.

Aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs said.

Inquirer staff reported they felt a shaking of the ground in Sta. Mesa, Manila, Sto. Tomas, Batangas, Subic Bay, Zambales, Makati City and Mandaluyong City.

People waiting outside SM Southmall in Las Pinas City after an evacuation was ordered due to strong aftershocks pic.twitter.com/LylMENCj2T — Ten Avendano (@10avendanoINQ) April 8, 2017

Ongoing evacuation at SM Southmall in Las Pinas City following aftershocks pic.twitter.com/yARsRXEnM8 — Ten Avendano (@10avendanoINQ) April 8, 2017