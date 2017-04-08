Abandoned fetus found in Albay

CAMALIG, Albay—A human fetus, estimated to be around three to four months old, was found at a creek in Barangay (village) Ilawod in this town in the province of Albay, police said Saturday.

Chief Inspector Arthur Gomez, Albay police spokesperson, said the fetus was found Friday afternoon and was determined to be a male by the rural health physician who examined it.

Investigations are going on to determine the identity of the mother of the fetus for the possible pressing of charges.

Police brought the fetus to Saint John the Baptist Church for blessing. It was interred at Barayong Catholic Cemetery.