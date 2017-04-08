Pangasinan deputy police director hurt in car accident

DAGUPAN CITY — The deputy police director of Pangasinan province cheated death on Friday (April 7) after his car crashed into a mango tree in Santa Barbara town.

Supt. Jackie Candelario, 41, who also serves as Urdaneta police chief, is now in a stable condition after undergoing surgery in a hospital here for a dislocated right hip.

Chief Insp. Rex Infante, Santa Barbara police chief, said the accident took place at about 4:26 a.m. In Barangay Matic-Matic in Santa Barbara while Candelario was driving his Toyota Vios through the west-bound lane of the Urdaneta-Dagupan road.

Also injured in the accident was Candelario’s passenger, Rica Vinluan, 20, a resident of Ramos town in Tarlac province.