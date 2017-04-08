DOH warns against 6 diseases in summer

As Filipinos begin enjoying summer, the Department of Health warned against the “6S” which tend to be prevalent during these months.

The 6S of summer diseases are sore eyes, sipon at ubo (cough and colds), skin diseases, sakmal ng aso (dog bite), sunburn and stomach ailments.

“The public is cautioned as well against other emerging summer diseases including sore eyes, sipon at ubo, sakit sa balat and sakmal ng aso,” said DOH Secretary Paulyn Jean Ubial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ubial issued the reminder on Friday in a press briefing on health tips to avoid the summer illnesses.

Last Wednesday, the weather bureau has officially announced the start of the summer season.

Ubial reminded the public to avoid exposure to the sun between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as these are the hours with the highest temperatures during the dry season.

“The condition of people with hypertension can be aggravated by severe heat and too much sun exposure,” she said.

The health secretary also stressed the importance of drinking enough water in a day, which is eight to 12 glasses of water apart from other fluids.

“It’s very important to hydrate. Drink clean water even if you are not thirsty, and that’s outside of other fluids,” Ubial said.

Proper and frequent handwashing should be observed to avoid sore eyes or conjunctivitis, a condition which may lead to blindness.

Cough, colds and flu also easily spread during the summer, which is why the DOH reminded the elderly to get their flu vaccine shots before the onset of the flu season in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ubial also noted the spread of skin diseases such as boils in areas where water supply is scarce and people are unable to take baths regularly.

She warned against swimming in dirty water or unmaintained public swimming pools.