MWSS approves Manila Water’s rate adjustment

The Metropolitan Waterworks Sewerage System (MWSS) has approved the increase in the average basic rate of Manila Water Company by 36 centavos per cubic meter as a result of adjustments in standard rates and foreign currency differential adjustment (FCDA).

With the adjustments, monthly bills of Manila Water customers consuming 10 cubic meters per month or less and not belonging to lifeline customers will reflect an additional P1.91; P4.19 for those consuming 20 cubic meters per month, and P8.60 for those consuming 30 cubic meters per month.

Those classified as semibusiness and consuming 10 cubic meters per month or less will have an increase on their monthly bills of P1.91; those consuming 20 cubic meter per month and 30 cubic meters per month will pay an additional P5.83 and P10.58, respectively.

However, Manila Water customers who use less than 10 cubic meters a month or “lifeline” customers will pay 24 centavos per cubic meter less over the next three months. Data from Manila Water show that lifeline customers will pay P79.81 a month, down from P80.05 a month.

With the concurrence of the MWSS Board of Trustees, the adjustments in standard rates and second quarter FCDA have been approved on the recommendation of the MWSS Regulatory Office headed by Joel Yu.

MWSS administrator Reynaldo Velasco explained that the FCDA is a mechanism to adjust the water rates as a result of the fluctuation in the foreign exchange rates.

“This is provided for in Amendment No. 1 of the Concession Agreements of Manila Water and Maynilad with MWSS. Our job is to see to it that we respect and honor such agreement after it has been deferred twice for six months now,” Velasco said.—WITH A REPORT FROM RONNEL W. DOMINGO