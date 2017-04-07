WATCH: ‘Lumad’ groups protest vs militarization at Camp Aguinaldo

Groups claiming to represent “lumad” communities in Mindanao held a protest in front of Camp Aguinaldo on Friday, calling for a stop to “militarization” in lumad areas.

“Sana magbigay ng direktiba si Pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte bilang Commander-in-Chief na mag pull out ang AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) sa communities na katutubo at ihinto ang pambobomba, ang all-out war sa Mindanao,” Kerlan Fanagel, chairperson of Pasaka Confederation of Lumad Organizations said.

The protest comes as the government and the National Democratic Front signed an agreement on an interim joint ceasefire this week. Groups present were Karapatan, Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas, and Katribu.

Fanagel said the military was accountable for several cases of human rights violations. From July 2016 to April 2017, they recorded 22 cases.

“Meron 22 victims of political killings, mostly magbubukid, katutubo at matindi dito, tatlong mag-asawa na sabay pinasok sa bahay ng mga ahente at pinatay,” he said.

They were also able to record seven incidents of aerial bombings. In 2017 alone, eight forcible evacuations were also reported, Fanagel claimed.

He said the military was “spoilers” of peace in the community.

The protest, attended by about a hundred, lasted for about an hour and ended before noon. The military played music through its loudspeakers, which drowned the voices of protesters. Frances Mangosing/JE/rga