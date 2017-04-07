PNP: No request for additional security from Aquino

There is no request yet from former President Benigno Aquino III for additional security after the National Democratic Front (NDF) in Southern Mindanao ordered him arrested for the violent dispersal of farmers in Kidapawan April last year, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Friday.

PNP spokesperson Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos said the Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG) has not received any request from Aquino’s camp to send more personnel to his security team.

“As a former president, he’s entitled to have detail security. If there’s a need to reinforce the number, we’re more than willing to provide additional security,” Carlos said in a press briefing at Camp Crame.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PSPG based in Camp Crame is the PNP’s national support unit tasked to provide security to VIPs, including former presidents.

So far, the PNP has not monitored any security threat against Aquino, said Carlos.

“If there’s a threat, a threat assessment will be made. We will take the necessary measure. Kahit naman po kami ‘di nahainan ng request at may assessment kami, we will take action,” he said.

Last week, the political arm of the Communist Party of the Philippines in Southern Mindanao accused Aquino and other government officials of “war crimes, crimes against humanity and other serious violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law.”

Aside from Aquino, the “revolutionary government” ordered arrested North Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza, Kidapawan City Mayor Joseph Evangelista, North Cotabato Rep. Nancy Catamco, and several military and police officials.

Malacañang came to Aquino’s defense, saying the arrest order is illegal. It said it will grant protection to the former president. JE/rga