ABC president in Quezon town gunned down

LUCENA CITY—The president of the Association of Barangay Captains in Sariaya town in Quezon province was shot and killed by a lone gunman on Friday, police said.

Chief Insp. Javier Baasis, Sariaya police deputy chief, said Barangay Castañas chief Victorio Luna was attacked as he was leaving the village high school after attending its graduation rites at 12:30 p.m.

Baasis said Luna was shot at close range and died while being taken to a hospital.

The gunman escaped aboard a motorcycle driven by another man.

Vice Mayor Alexander Tolentino described Luna as a good man.

“We’ve been in constant contact but I’ve yet to know that he had enemies,” Tolentino said in a telephone interview./rga