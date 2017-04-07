Meat vendor shot dead in Pangasinan

DAGUPAN CITY — A 35-year-old meat vendor was shot dead on Thursday night by motorcycle-riding men in Lingayen town in Pangasinan province.

Joven Cuison was talking to the owner of a canteen in Barangay Poblacion where he and a friend had snacks when he was gunned down at 8:10 p.m.

Police said Cuison was shot multiple times before his attackers sped off.

Investigators found six spent cartridges and two deformed slugs fired from a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

A loaded .45 caliber pistol was found tucked in Cuison’s waist. CBB