Gunmen told watchman to leave so they could kill druggie

A 22-year-old plumber in Quezon City became the latest “Oplan Tokhang” surrenderer to be killed by unidentified gunmen.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) identified the victim as Mark Jomar Trilles, a resident of Libis Extension, Kalayaan Street, in Barangay Batasan Hills.

A report to Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, QCPD director, said a barangay public safety officer was manning his post near Trilles’ house when four men wearing black bonnets covering their faces suddenly appeared and told him to leave around 12:21 a.m. on Thursday.

The village officer later heard a series of gunshots coming from Trilles’ house.

A report on Radyo Inquirer said Trilles was earlier having drinks with his older brother at the house and was attacked after his sibling left to take his girlfriend home.

Alexis, the victim’s sibling, said Trilles used to take illegal drugs but had already surrendered under Tokhang, the controversial campaign of the Duterte administration that compels drug users to come out and be documented for rehabilitation. —JHESSET O. ENANO