Naga council opposes village polls’ postponement

NAGA CITY—The city council on Tuesday passed a resolution opposing President Duterte’s plan to postpone the barangay elections and appoint punong barangay (village chairmen) on the basis of information that many of them were linked to the illegal drug trade. Resolution No. 2017 of the Naga City council said the President’s appointment of village chiefs “[ran] counter to the essence of democracy and hearing the voice of the Filipino people, from whom sovereignty resides and all government authority emanates.” Vice Mayor Nelson Legacion said the resolution was a result of a clamor from village officials. The council, through the resolution, also questioned Mr. Duterte’s claim of widespread influence of narcopolitics in the country, saying this “[remained] unsubstantiated and unfounded.” —JUAN ESCANDOR JR.

