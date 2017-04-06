Woman nabbed for trying to smuggle shabu into Tacloban jail

TACLOBAN CITY—A female visitor was arrested after she tried to smuggle P760,000 worth of shabu into the city jail on Tuesday.

At least 95 grams of shabu was seized from Ronilyn Daroy, 31, when she was body searched by a jail guard while she was about to enter the city jail past 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Daroy went to the facility to visit Leo Absalon, a drug peddler who was arrested in a drug bust last year, said Edgar T. Jubay, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) director in Eastern Visayas, in a letter to PDEA Director General Isidro S. Lapeña, on Thursday.

She reportedly denied that the pack contained shabu, saying she was just asked by an unidentified person to bring it inside while she was waiting at the gate to visit a relative inside the jail.

The person, however, could not be found when personnel from PDEA and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology went out to check.

Daroy was detained at the PDEA Detention Facility pending filing of charges for possession of illegal drugs.